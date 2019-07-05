Body found in Sherman Park lagoon on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man and a woman walking their dog found a body in the lagoon in Sherman Park on Chicago's Southwest Side Friday morning.

The Chicago Police Department's marine unit were called to the scene to remove the body.

Police said the victim is a Latino man in his late 30s or early 40s. He was not carrying any identification.

A cause of death has not yet been determined.

Area Central detectives are handling the investigation.
