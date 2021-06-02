missing boy

Body found in Jasper, Texas motel believed to be that of missing boy, 6

Theresa Balboa, girlfriend of Samuel Olson's father, charged
By Jessica Willey, Mycah Hatfield, Charly Edsitty
EMBED <>More Videos

Girlfriend of 6-year-old's dad questioned after body found in motel

HOUSTON -- Theresa Balboa, the girlfriend of Samuel Olson's father, has been charged after a body believed to be the missing 6-year-old boy was found in a motel room in Jasper, Texas.

A tip led police to the discovery of the body Tuesday night at Best Western motel about two hours northeast from Houston, just days after the young boy was reported missing.

Video from overnight showed investigators going in and out of the Jasper motel room wearing protective clothing.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said the discovery of the body confirmed the worst fears for the young boy.



Finner additionally confirmed that a suspect is being questioned in the case. A source told ABC13 that suspect is Balboa.

"I ask the entire Houston community to join HPD in sending prayers for Samuel and his family," Finner tweeted.

TIMELINE: Everything we know in Samuel Olson's disappearance
EMBED More News Videos

WATCH: With conflicting information in the case of Samuel Olson's disappearance and death, here's everything we know so far about the timeline of when he was last seen.



The little boy just turned 6 over the weekend.

Balboa reported him missing on May 27.

On Wednesday, she was charged with tampering with evidence. HPD said at a briefing Wednesday morning that there were inconsistencies in Balboa's statements.

Officials with HPD also confirmed that prior to Samuel's disappearance, Balboa was out on bond for assault with intent - impeding breath for a November 2020 case, where the complainant was Samuel's father, Dalton Olson.

Balboa is now in the Jasper County Jail.

On Monday, Balboa said she last saw the child last Thursday morning in southwest Houston at his paternal grandmother's house. Balboa was also seen at a search for Samuel.

SEE ALSO: Grandmother of missing 6-year-old boy issues tearful plea for help

EMBED More News Videos

"I've worked many, many of these cases. I don't have a good feeling," said Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller.



"I was going to take Sam to school when his mother showed up with the police officer, or who I was under the impression to be a police officer, and they demanded me to release Sam," Balboa said Monday.

Balboa said she handed the young boy to the mom because the parents are in a custody battle. However, investigators reportedly have not been able to verify that.

In fact, the child may have gone missing weeks ago.

The investigation into his disappearance took a troubling turn when it was discovered that he hadn't been seen at his elementary school since April 30, several weeks before he was reported missing.

RELATED: Fake cop played role in 6-year-old boy's disappearance from SW Houston, grandmother says
EMBED More News Videos

HELP FIND HIM: Samuel Olson, 6, was last seen Thursday leaving the 8800 block of McAvoy Drive.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonsearchmissing boymissing childrenmissing personbody founddead body
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING BOY
Search intensifies for missing boy, 11, in Iowa
Body of 12-year-old Kyrin Carter found in Hammond river
Search moves to neighborhoods for boy, 12, with autism missing from Hammond hotel
Search intensifies for boy, 12, with autism missing from Hammond hotel
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lollapalooza releases lineup by day
Racks of clothes worth over $10K stolen from Skokie mall: police
Lawrence to Bryn Mawr CTA project groundbreaking Wed.
3 hurt, 1 killed in LSD crash at Monroe: Chicago police
New Mercy Hospital owner vows full service until 2029
Former IL state trooper sues MN State Patrol over 'humiliating' arrest
President Obama makes surprise South Side visit
Show More
Beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Mother, baby hurt in Austin shooting: CPD
Uber driver shot in Cicero ID'd as father of 3
Medina Spirit drug test confirmed; Derby win in jeopardy
Disneyland officials to hold ceremony ahead of Avengers Campus debut
More TOP STORIES News