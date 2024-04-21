Chicago police looking for 'high-risk' missing 14-year-old boy Samuel Gonzalez

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are asking for help as they look for a missing boy described as "high-risk."

Samuel Gonzalez, 14, disappeared from the Irving Park neighborhood on Saturday.

Police say he may be riding the CTA system on either a train or bus.

He might be wearing a black hoodie and black sweat pants, and it's possible that he is carrying a knife that he may intend to use to harm himself.

Police released a photo of Gonzalez and asked anyone with information to contact them at 312-746-6554.