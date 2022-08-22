Family of man who died after falling from boat in Chicago's 'Playpen' raising money for funeral

29-year-old Spence Williams has been identified as the body that was recovered from Lake Michigan near Oak Street Beach Saturday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of a man who drowned after falling from a boat last week in Chicago's "Playpen" are raising money to cover the cost of his funeral services.

The body of 29-year-old Spencer Williams was identified Sunday by the Cook County Medical Examiner. It was recovered Saturday evening in the 1000-block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Oak Street Beach.

Williams' family said he was a loving and caring person, and they are devastated by his death. He was a dedicated father to his 7-year-old son, and a proud member of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity.

In a statement, his family said in part, "He was very respectful and always lending a helping hand...As his mother I am proud of the man he has become and the people who he's touched in his lifetime. We would like to thank you all for your condolences, kind words and ask that you keep our family in your prayers during this difficult time."

His family said Williams was celebrating a friend's birthday on a boat when the incident happened. They have created a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost of his services.

This incident with the "Playpen" comes amid growing concerns about safety in that part of the lake.

Officials warned boaters, swimmers and beachgoers to take precautions in the water including always bringing a personal flotation device, never swim alone, watch weather conditions and keep an eye on everybody in your group.