2 bodies pulled from Lake Michigan hours apart on North Side: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, September 1, 2023 5:36PM
2 bodies pulled from Lake Michigan hours apart: Chicago police
A body pulled from Lake Michigan at Doria Beach in Rogers Park sparked a death investigation. Another body was found near Montrose Harbor hours later.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two separate death investigations are underway after two bodies were pulled from Lake Michigan on Friday morning.

The marine unit was first called to Doria Beach in Rogers Park for an unidentified male. That was just before 6 a.m.

Less than two hours later, a man's body was pulled from the water near Montrose Harbor.

The victims have not yet been identified, and Chicago police did not immediately provide further information.

