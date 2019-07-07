Body pulled from the water near Eleanor Boathouse in Bridgeport

CHICAGO -- A body was pulled from the water Sunday near the Eleanor Boathouse in Bridgeport.About 3:45 p.m. an unknown man, thought to be between 40 and 50-years-old, was pulled from the water in the 2700 block of South Eleanor Street, Chicago police said.It is unknown how he got in the water or the details surrounding the man's death, police said.Area Central detectives are investigating.