Body pulled from the water near Eleanor Boathouse in Bridgeport

Chicago police investigate the scene of a man who was pulled from the water July 7 in the 2700 block of South Eleanor Street. (Justin Jackson)

CHICAGO -- A body was pulled from the water Sunday near the Eleanor Boathouse in Bridgeport.

About 3:45 p.m. an unknown man, thought to be between 40 and 50-years-old, was pulled from the water in the 2700 block of South Eleanor Street, Chicago police said.

It is unknown how he got in the water or the details surrounding the man's death, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobridgeportbody founddead body
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
Woman shot to death on Aurora porch: police
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Man killed by vehicle in Lisle
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Show More
Mom's warning to other parents after son's near-drowning
Pregnant woman dragged across parking lot as thief takes off in car
CPD officers hurt after crashing into stairs of McKinley Park home
Woman found dead on Loop sidewalk
Alligator found in backyard pool
More TOP STORIES News