VIDEO: Bodycam footage shows police shoot girl, 17, brandishing knife

OXNARD, Calif. -- New dramatic body camera video shows an Oxnard police officer shooting a 17-year-old girl who was brandishing a large kitchen knife.

The shooting occurred the morning of May 3 after the Oxnard Police Department received several calls about a disturbed female waving a knife.

MORE: Girl, 17, shot by Oxnard police after running toward officer with knife, officials say
A 17-year-old girl was injured after being shot by Oxnard police, who said she wielded a knife and ran toward an officer on Friday.


The body camera footage shows the officer approach the juvenile, who shows the officer the knife in her possession.

The officer opened fire when the girl ran directly toward him with the knife in her hand.

The teen was transported by ambulance to an area hospital in critical but stable condition. Her name was being withheld due to her age.
