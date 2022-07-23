Bolingbrook police fatally shoot man who allegedly fatally stabbed dog, stabbed and injured man

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- Bolingbrook police said one of their officers shot and killed a man who had fatally stabbed a dog and also stabbed another man Friday.According to police, officers were called to the 500-block of Spruce Road shortly after 3:20 p.m. Friday for the report of a male who had stabbed and killed a dog.While on the way, officers were told the same male had also stabbed another man.When they got there, officers engaged with the suspect and shot him, police said. Both the suspect and the stabbing victim were taken to area hospitals.The suspect died of his injuries. The stabbing victim is in stable condition, police said.Police said they believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.The Will Grundy Major Crimes Task Force is leading the investigation into the incident.