Small plane makes emergency landing in Bolingbrook near I-355: Watch Live

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A small plane has made an emergency landing alongside a southwest suburban stretch of highway.

The plane landed upright just off the shoulder of the southbound lanes of I-355 in Bolingbrook near milepost 13.7.

WATCH | Chopper7 over Bolingbrook plane that landed near I-355

The pilot was uninjured and the airplane did not strike any vehicles or fixed objects, according to Illinois State Police.

The plane is based out of Denver, Colorado. It was traveling from Middleton, Wisconsin to Brookeridge Air Park in Downers Grove, according to plane tracking website FlightAware.com.

This is a breaking news story. ABC7 has a reporter and crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.