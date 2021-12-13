camel

Camel escapes Kansas nativity scene, goes on the run

EMBED <>More Videos

Camel escapes nativity scene, goes on the run

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. -- Bonner Springs police officers responded to a very unusual assignment on Sunday afternoon.

Officers from the Bonner Springs Police Department and Animal Control tracked down a loose camel.

According to police, the camel had quite the journey in the city in southwestern Wyandotte County after it escaped a live nativity scene.

"This morning, officers took to the golf courses in pursuit of the camel (on golf carts no less)," police said in a Facebook post. "Later, it took a leisurely jaunt down K-7 Highway and into some neighborhoods."

The camel was apprehended by officers in the 600 block of North Nettleton Avenue.

It has since been reunited with its owners. As the police department put it, it "went back to doing camel things."

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report

Copyright 2021 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalskansasbizarrecamelanimalanimal newsu.s. & world
CAMEL
Newborn camel explores habitat with parents at Milwaukee Zoo
Camel sticks head through car window to get snack
Woman bites camel that sat on her at truck stop petting zoo
Man brings camel to Michigan PetSmart
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Show More
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
2 shot in Lakeview robberies hours apart: CPD
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
More TOP STORIES News