Boone County K-9 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-90 after suspected drunk driver rear-ends squad vehicle: police

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Police cars

(Shutterstock)

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A Boone County K-9 was killed in the line of duty early Sunday morning after a suspected drunk driver rear-ended a squad vehicle on Interstate 90, the sheriff's office posted on Facebook.

Officials said the K-9, named Loki, and his handler were conducting a traffic stop on the right shoulder of I-90 near Irene Road at approximately 1:30 a.m. when a white Lincoln Limousine struck the rear of the deputy's full marked squad car.

The force of the impact pushed the squad car into the vehicle the deputy had pulled over.



The deputy was out of the vehicle at the time and only received minor injuries from flying debris. However, K-9 Loki was secured in a kennel inside the vehicle at the time of the accident and was transported to an emergency vet clinic in Rockford where he later passed, according to the post.

The two other drivers were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, Illinois State Police said.

A 53-year-old Crystal Lake man has been cited for driving under the influence and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle (Scotts Law), among other citations, police said.

ISP is investigating the accident.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
boone countyillinoisrockfordk 9drunk drivingillinois state policedogtraffic stopcrash
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Don Carter shooting: Suspect in custody after 6 shot, 3 killed at Rockford bowling alley
Unemployment benefits expire for millions as shutdown looms
Teen charged in deadly Bridgeport carjacking: CPD
Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home
A-Rob returns in must-win game for Bears, must-lose for Jags
Excavation of Pompeii fast-food eatery reveals tastes
23 shot, 6 killed in Chicago so far over holiday weekend
Show More
West Side store employee fatally shoots would-be robber: CPD
COVID relief hangs in balance as unemployment benefits expire
Experience convinced Midwest of COVID-19 dangers: experts
Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Washington Park, possibly part of Christmas spree
Black IN doctor died of COVID-19 after accusing hospital of racist treatment
More TOP STORIES News