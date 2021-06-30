border patrol

Border Patrol agent saves child from drowning along Texas-Mexico border

EMBED <>More Videos

Border Patrol agent saves child from drowning along Texas-Mexico border

EDINBURG, Texas -- Video posted this week on Twitter shows a U.S. Border Patrol agent saving a child from drowning along the Texas-Mexico border.

It happened Saturday at a pond near Mission, Texas.

The agent jumped into that pond to rescue the boy from Guatemala who was struggling in the water.

The agent tied a rope around his waist and saved the boy who was taken to a hospital and released later that day.

Border patrol personnel were tracking footprints leading from Mexico into the United States when they located the boy and two others.

The agent was also transported to a hospital but was also released later that day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasmexicodrowningcrisis at the bordertexas newswater rescuetexasborder patrolu.s. & worldborder crisis
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BORDER PATROL
33 migrants found packed inside moving truck in west Texas
Watermelon shipment at border hid $2.5M in meth, CBP says
Video: Smugglers lower 2 children down 30-foot border wall in CA
ICE to stop using the term 'illegal alien' referring to immigrants
TOP STORIES
Violent Blue Island carjacking caught on camera
1 killed after 2 semis crash on I-294 south of I-55
Morris evacuation into 2nd day, as paper mill fire spews toxic smoke
Lombard man's family begs Biden to rescue him from Taliban
Mom killed while dropping off son at Naval Academy
July 4th Fireworks Shows 2021
Lori Vallow, accused in kids' deaths, faces charges for ex's killing
Show More
Aldermen demand special hearing on violence in Chicago before July 4
Condo searchers eye tropical forecast as effort stretches on
Chicago to unveil Ida B Wells monument in Bronzeville
Bulletin warns of extremist violence as COVID restrictions lift
Facebook message leads to warrant in years-old rape claim
More TOP STORIES News