Border Patrol agent saves child from drowning along Texas-Mexico border

EDINBURG, Texas -- Video posted this week on Twitter shows a U.S. Border Patrol agent saving a child from drowning along the Texas-Mexico border.It happened Saturday at a pond near Mission, Texas.The agent jumped into that pond to rescue the boy from Guatemala who was struggling in the water.The agent tied a rope around his waist and saved the boy who was taken to a hospital and released later that day.Border patrol personnel were tracking footprints leading from Mexico into the United States when they located the boy and two others.The agent was also transported to a hospital but was also released later that day.