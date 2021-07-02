Community & Events

'Born 2 Win' basketball tournament held to help mentor young men on Chicago's West Side

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- For the second time this year, a "Born 2 Win" basketball tournament was held this week to help mentor young men and boys in Chicago.

In addition to fun on the court at the Hope Athletic Center on Chicago's West Side, there was also a DJ and a motivational speaker.

The event's organizer, Vondale Singleton, was born on the South Side of Chicago in the Ida B Wells Housing Project. Despite a challenging childhood, he beat the odds and became a first generation college student.

He credits the mentoring he received from others particularly the male role models he could seek out in his life, so he created Champs, a community of men who support each other and value the role each one plays in empowering the next generation of youth.

For more information, visit https://www.champsmentoring.com/.
