localish

Find a festival of food, drink, and fun at BottleRock in Napa Valley

By Janel Andronico
EMBED <>More Videos

Visit a music festival in the middle of wine country

NAPA VALLEY, Calif. -- Step through the gates of BottleRock Napa Valley and find a vast array of dining options from celebrated chefs, world-renowned restaurants, pop-ups, and food trucks.

Plus, fill your glass with the finest Napa Valley wines from 25 different vintners.

"The culinary aspect of it is like no other festival around," said Michele Truchard, the co-owner of JaM Cellars.

"They call it the first taste of summer," she added. "You can enjoy the weather, enjoy great music, enjoy some butter bubbles in your glass. What else can you want?"

In addition to the unique culinary aspect of BottleRock, there are also fun parties on the grounds at every turn -- like a "Porta-Party" speakeasy.

"We love to continue with the unexpected," explained national ambassador of Monkey Shoulder, Anna Mains. "That led to our Porta-Party activation."

She added, "You know, festivals you think about there are lines of porta-potties, we have one special Porta-Party that when you go in, it's not going to be like any other experience. You get to come, we've got house DJs, we've got a couple surprise guest appearances."

Watch the video to relive this year's BottleRock festival!

For more information about JaM Cellars, go here.

Visit here to learn more about Monkey Shoulder.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
napakgolive musicfestivalsummerwinemusicfun stufflocalish
LOCALISH
Black to the Lab looks to pave the way for girls of color in STEM
Here's where Harry Potter actor John Skelley gets his pre-show fuel
Visit a music festival in the middle of wine country
From healed to healer: Medical school grad triumphs over injuries
TOP STORIES
Video shows 12-year-old boy robbing Michigan gas station, firing gun
Manhunt underway after stabbing at west suburban gym, police say
28 shot, 4 fatally in Chicago weekend violence, CPD says
Will County crash: Semi rolls with 7K pounds of frozen pies inside
Body of Alex Murdaugh's housekeeper to be exhumed, examined
Man shot in face, killed inside car on NW Side: CPD
No citations after boy, 2, hit, killed in Lincoln Square
Show More
What to know about summer travel with rising costs
IL reports 4,131 new cases, zero deaths
Nigeria shooting at church leaves at least dozens dead
2 found shot to death in Wheeling, IL; police investigating
South Loop kids' boutique highlighted in ESPN initiative
More TOP STORIES News