Ohio college student in critical condition after alleged hazing incident

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio -- A Bowling Green State University student is in critical condition after an alleged hazing incident involving alcohol.The student has been identified as Stone Foltz, family attorney Sean Alto told ABC News.Foltz was hospitalized after "alleged hazing activity involving alcohol consumption" at an off-campus Pi Kappa Alpha event in Bowling Green, Ohio, the university said in a statement.He is currently in critical condition, according to the ProMedica Toledo Hospital. Doctors treating Foltz are going through the organ donation process, Alto said.The Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity told ABC News in a statement they were "horrified and outraged" by the incident.The fraternity erroneously said that Foltz had died in its initial statement."We extend our deepest and sincere sympathy to the student's family and friends and all of those affected by this tragic loss," the organization said. That statement was later updated to remove any reference to the student's death.In response to the initial statement, Alto told ABC News, "It's insensitive and inappropriate to put out a statement that he has passed away when he hasn't. The info is still coming out, just wait and gather the facts. It's horrible to do this in advance of the family. They are solely focused on their son, their brother, their grandson."The Delta Beta Chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha at BGSU has been placed on administrative suspension following the incident, per the international fraternity."As more details are confirmed, we will also pursue permanent suspension of Delta Beta Chapter as well as expulsion of all chapter members from the International Fraternity," the organization said.The international fraternity said it will cooperate fully with authorities in the matter.The university said it is aware of the incident and the fraternity would be placed on interim suspension as they work with law enforcement to investigate. "We want to express our care and support of our students and community affected," university spokesperson Alex Solis said.