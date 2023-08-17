Ex-Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald to volunteer at Loyola Academy after firing amid hazing scandal

Former Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald, fired amid a hazing scandal, will volunteer coach at Loyola Academy in Wilmette where his sons go.

CHICAGO -- Former Northwestern University football coach Pat Fitzgerald will serve as a parent volunteer for the football program at Loyola Academy, the high school in the Chicago suburbs that two of his sons attend.

Fitzgerald, who coached Northwestern from 2006 until his firing July 10, went through multiple trainings and a background check and signed a code of conduct, required for all of Loyola's coaches and volunteers.

One of Fitzgerald's sons is a freshman at the school, and another is a junior. Fitzgerald's eldest son, Jack, also played at Loyola before joining Northwestern as a walk-on tight end. Jack Fitzgerald remains on Northwestern's roster but is not practicing and is working as a student assistant.

Northwestern fired Fitzgerald in the wake of a hazing investigation into the program. Fitzgerald said he had no knowledge of hazing incidents, and Northwestern's investigation did not find sufficient evidence that he was aware of alleged incidents that took place in the program.

More than 10 former players have filed lawsuits against the university, alleging hazing, and several have named Fitzgerald as a defendant. The former player whose allegations sparked Northwestern's initial investigation said he thought Fitzgerald was aware of hazing within the program and directed some players to be hazed.

In a statement, Loyola Academy said its parent volunteers assist with several areas around the program, including "gameday management, logistics and offering fresh insight." Fitzgerald is Northwestern's all-time winningest coach with an overall record of 110-101.

Loyola Academy, located in Wilmette, Illinois, is set to begin its season Aug. 26.

The Record North Shore was first to report the news of Fitzgerald volunteering at the school.

