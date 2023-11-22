ABC13 was live as it appeared firefighters used a harness to hoist the driver out of the passenger side window. The box truck nearly rolled off the exit lane to the roadway below.

Firefighters use harness to rescue driver from truck overturned on edge of Houston freeway | VIDEO

HOUSTON, Texas -- First responders jumped to action when a box truck overturned on a Houston freeway Wednesday morning.

It's unclear exactly what led to the box truck tipping over, but video from the scene shows that it nearly rolled over the edge of the overpass.

ABC13 Houston was live from the scene as Houston firefighters worked to rescue the driver from the truck.

It appeared firefighters used a harness to hoist the driver out of the passenger side window.

Eventually, the ladder trucks retreated and an ambulance was seen leaving the scene. The driver's condition was unknown.

Some lanes of the I-45 HOV freeway, where the incident took place, were closed as officials worked to upright the truck.

No further information about what led to the crash was immediately available.