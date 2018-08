An infant was found dead on the Southwest Side Saturday afternoon.Police said Nathan Suarez-Lopez, 1, was found unresponsive near West 52nd Street and South Western Avenue at approximately 2:30 p.m.Suarez-Lopez was a resident of the 5200 block of South Artesian Avenue in the Gage Park neighborhood, police said. He was found approximately one block away from his home.The cause of death is currently unknown, according to officials. An investigation is underway.