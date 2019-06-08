Boy, 10, shot near playground in East Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 10-year-old boy was shot in East Chicago, Indiana, Friday night, fire officials said.

Fire officials said the boy was shot around 7 p.m. in the 3700-block of Alder Street.

Officials said the child was near a playground in Callahan Park when he was shot. The exact circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear. Officials have not said where the boy was hit by gunfire.

The boy was taken to St. Catherine's Hospital in unknown condition, fire officials said. Fire officials added that he was conscious and breathing at that time.

Witnesses say the park was filled with children a the time of the shooting. Yesterday was the last day of school for most of the area children.

No further details were immediately available
