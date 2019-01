A 12-year-old boy is believed to be Chicago's first gunshot victim of 2019.The boy was hit in the left hand by a bullet while standing near a second-floor window early Tuesday morning inside his home in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. The shooting occurred at about 12:12 a.m. in the 6500-block of South Union Avenue.The boy was transported to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was treated and released.Area South police are investigating. No one is in custody.