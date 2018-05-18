Chicago police are investigating three armed robberies in the North Center neighborhood.One of the victims is a 14-year old boy. The teen was robbed at gunpoint by two men just after 5 p.m. Thursday in the 2100-block of West Byron Street.One of the suspects held a handgun while the other went through the victim's pockets. They took the victim's cellphone and earphones before fleeing on foot.A few hours earlier, a 60-year-old man was robbed by two armed men just before 3 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Larchmont Avenue, police said. The men fled south on foot.A 47-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint at around 1 a.m. in the 3500-block of North Leavitt Street Thursday. The victim was approached from behind by two men who took her purse.Two of the victims said the suspects were wearing hooded sweatshirts.No one is in custody. Police are investigating.