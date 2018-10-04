Boy, 14, charged in stabbing of another boy, 14, on Far South Side

A 14-year-old boy was stabbed in the chest as he walked down a street on Chicago's Far South Side Wednesday afternoon.Chicago police said the teen got into an argument with someone he knew just before 4 p.m. near E.110th Street and Avenue M.That person pulled out a knife and stabbed the teen twice in the right side of his chest, police said.Police said the teen was transported to University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition.Another 14-year-old boy has been charged with aggravated battery and use of a deadly weapon in the stabbing.