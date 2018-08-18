Boy, 14, in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Michigan in Waukegan

A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was rescued from Lake Michigan near Waukegan Friday.The Waukegan Fire Department responded just after 6 p.m. to the area near the Stiner Music Pavilion and the main pier at the Waukegan Municipal Beach on Lake Michigan for a report of a person struggling in the water.After speaking with witnesses divers searched and area and found the boy.Fire officials say the boy was swimming in a restricted area. He was struggling in the water for about 30 minutes before being pulled out.The boy was transported to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan where he is in critical condition.At last check, the teen is in critical condition.