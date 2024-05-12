Man charged with murder, kidnapping after missing person's remains found in Kane County: officials

KANE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A Pingree Grove man has been charged with murder, kidnapping and concealing a death after police recovered human remains in Kane County, officials said.

The Kane County State's Attorney's Office said the Crystal Lake Police Department opened a missing person investigation on April 4, which led them to two locations in Kane County.

The Kane County Investigations Division then helped execute search warrants in the 45W200-block of Illinois Route 72 in Hampshire Township and in the 600-block of North Falls Circle in Pingree Grove on May 7.

Police found human remains, identified as missing 57-year-old Crystal Lake resident James Cromwell, at the Hampshire Township location.

The Kane County Coroner's Office said preliminary information showed Cromwell died of a gunshot wound, and his manner of death was a homicide.

Police collected evidence, including two vehicles, at both Kane County locations.

The state's attorney's office said 60-year-old Douglas Ottesen, of Pingree Grove, is facing several charges and is being held in the Kane County jail while his case is pending.

Ottesen has been charged with the following crimes:

First-Degree Murder, Class M Felony, (3 counts)

Aggravated Kidnapping, Class X Felony, (2 counts)

Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, Class 2 Felony, (2 counts)

Unlawful Possession of Ammunition by a Felon, Class 2 Felony, (2 counts)

Aggravated Unlawful Restraint, Class 3 Felony, (1 count)