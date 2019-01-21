Boy, 14, shot in Fernwood after being dropped off by ride-share vehicle

A 14-year-old boy was shot and grazed in the head after he was dropped off by a ride-share vehicle in the Fernwood neighborhood Monday morning, Chicago police said.The boy was dropped off by the ride-share vehicle in the first block of West 105th Street at about 2:28 a.m., police said. He was approached by two male suspects who spoke with the boy before police said they opened fire.The boy was grazed in the head and ran inside a home and is hospitalized at Comer Children's Hospital. The suspects fled the scene, police said.No one is in custody and Area South detectives are investigating.