Boy, 14, shot in Fernwood after being dropped off by ride-share vehicle

EMBED </>More Videos

A 14-year-old boy was shot and grazed in the head after he was dropped off by a ride-share vehicle in the Fernwood neighborhood Monday morning, Chicago police said.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 14-year-old boy was shot and grazed in the head after he was dropped off by a ride-share vehicle in the Fernwood neighborhood Monday morning, Chicago police said.

The boy was dropped off by the ride-share vehicle in the first block of West 105th Street at about 2:28 a.m., police said. He was approached by two male suspects who spoke with the boy before police said they opened fire.

The boy was grazed in the head and ran inside a home and is hospitalized at Comer Children's Hospital. The suspects fled the scene, police said.

No one is in custody and Area South detectives are investigating.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago crimechicago shootingteen shotFernwoodChicago
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Girl, 12, dies after snow fort collapses on her in Arlington Heights
Former Northwestern student wrongly accused of stealing a car settles with Evanston police
Chicago AccuWeather: Morning flurries and frigid temperatures on Monday
Taunted Native American elder, teen at center of crowd speak out
Super blood wolf moon: What to know about Sunday's eclipse
Patriots make 3rd straight Super Bowl, beat Chiefs 37-31 OT
United passengers stuck on plane for more than 14 hours in Canada
Quick Tip: Do you have enough money to cover a $1,000 emergency?
Show More
Deadline for CPS high school applications extended after data entry error
Supporters of priest accused of sex abuse speak out
Chicago Weather: Frigid temperatures follow weekend snowstorm
Man finds hidden cameras in Florida Airbnb
More News