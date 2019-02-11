Boy, 16, fatally shot while driving in Pilsen

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday night while he was stopped at a red light in Pilsen, Chicago police said.

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed while driving a car stopped at a red light in the Pilsen neighborhood Sunday night, Chicago police said.

The boy was sitting in the driver's seat at 9:45 p.m. in the 2000-block of South Canalport Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, police said. The boy was shot in the head and drove his vehicle into an embankment,

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead. Authorities have not released his identity.

Area Central detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.
