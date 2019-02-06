Boy, 16, shot, killed near Dolton high school

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed near a school in Dolton Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Dolton police said they responded to a row of apartment buildings near 144th Street and Indiana around 2:30 p.m. When they arrived they found the teenager shot in the torso. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

"The incident took place in the rear of that apartment. He ran around to the front and collapsed in front of the apartment building here," said Dolton Police Chief Robert M. Collins, Jr. "There may be a vehicle involved. We're not sure what we're looking for just yet, and there may be one or two people involved in the shooting."

The scene is just steps from the Academy For Learning, an alternative high school that draws from several communities.

"The fact that it occurred near a school is unsettling itself, but additionally we have the loss of a life of a young person," Collins said.

It is unclear if the victim was a student at the school.

"We're just hoping that someone seen the shooter, can give a description of the car or whether they were on foot," said crisis responder Andrew Holmes.

"We're looking for video. We're talking to witnesses, trying to piece everything together.
