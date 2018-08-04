Boy, 3, dies after being pulled from South Side house fire

6900 Block S Artesian. Fire in basement. 25x50. 1.5 story brick. 1transport critical to HC. Fire is out. CFD On scene washing down pic.twitter.com/Y2IdvIGWBP — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 4, 2018

A 3-year-old boy died Saturday afternoon after being pulled from a house fire on Chicago's South Side.At about 2:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a house in the 6900-block of South Artesian. The fire was burning in the basement, according to the Chicago Fire Department.Firefighters were told that a child was missing and they were able to pull him from the house. The boy was not breathing when he was found and transported to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Arson investigators are investigating the fire.