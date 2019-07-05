Boy, 5, rescued after falling in storm drain

EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- A 5-year-old boy was pulled from a water filled storm drain Thursday night in Evansville, Indiana.

For over an hour, the Evansville Fire Department tried multiple rescue methods; they eventually used a swing to pull the boy out, WEHT reported.

Evansville Fire Department District Chief Mark Mastison said one of the firefighters that was on the scene came up with the idea.

"Our rope rescue team is trained to do whatever they can, to try to makeshift whatever was needed to get the young man out," Mastison said. "And that was just an idea since he had issues trying to respond to us, the best thing to do is to get him to where we could basically take care of him."

Mastison said the boy was alert during the entire rescue, and his mother helped keep him calm by talking with him.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianachild rescuechild rescued
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CTA fires operator of Red Line train that killed woman who dropped phone on tracks
World's largest steam locomotive draws large crowds in Chicago area
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Man sentenced in 1977 disappearance of Chicago candy heiress released from prison
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Lightfoot tries to put hot mic controversy to rest
Chicago police step up security for weekend festivals
Show More
Workers suspended after high lead levels found in University Park drinking water
4 charged in attack on girl, 15, with special needs in Chicago
Popular Libertyville trail closed due to coyote concerns
Street chess in downtown Chicago
100 years later, shadow of Red Summer race riots still hangs over Chicago
More TOP STORIES News