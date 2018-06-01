Boy, 7, struck by stray bullet in Bucktown; Man fatally shot in 1st murder of June

A 7-year-old boy was grazed in the chin by a stray bullet in Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 7-year-old boy was grazed by a stray bullet on Chicago's North Side Thursday night. Police are also investigating the first murder of the month, where the victim's car was sprayed with more than two dozen bullets.

The child was riding in an SUV with his family around 11:30 p.m. Thursday when their vehicle came under fire in the city's Bucktown neighborhood.

A bullet came through the front passenger side window and grazed him. The boy was taken in good condition to Presence Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center with a bullet fragment in his chin.

A 56-year-old man, a 24-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman who were also in the SUV were not hurt. Police said the younger man is a documented gang member.

Area North detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.

Police are also investigating the first murder of June 2018.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the head just after 12:15 a.m. Friday near West 71st Street and South Damen Avenue in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood.

Police said he was driving when two people opened fire on his vehicle, spraying more than two dozen bullets. He crashed into a gate across a sidewalk.

CPD crime lab technicians placed evidence markers at the scene, showing at least 25 shell casings.

Area South detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.
