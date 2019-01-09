Boy, 9, missing from Englewood found safe

Missing boy in Englewood has been found. In the process of getting details. We were with the father when he spotted his 9-year-old son on the sidewalk near 73rd and Vincennes. pic.twitter.com/K7mXv3mlLC — Jessica D'Onofrio (@donofrioABC7) January 9, 2019

A 9-year-old boy has been found safe after he was reported missing from the Englewood neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.Fourth grader Michael Campbell lives in the Englewood neighborhood, about a block and a half away from Harvard Elementary at 75th Street and Harvard Avenue. Tuesday after school, his family said he never came home.Family members said police were out overnight going door-to-door and using canines to try to track Michael in the area.ABC7 was on the scene with the father when he was reunited with the boy near 73rd Street and Vincennes Avenue Wednesday morning.