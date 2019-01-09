Boy, 9, missing from Englewood found safe

EMBED </>More Videos

A 9-year-old boy who was reported missing after he didn't return home from school has been reunited with his family.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 9-year-old boy has been found safe after he was reported missing from the Englewood neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Fourth grader Michael Campbell lives in the Englewood neighborhood, about a block and a half away from Harvard Elementary at 75th Street and Harvard Avenue. Tuesday after school, his family said he never came home.


Family members said police were out overnight going door-to-door and using canines to try to track Michael in the area.

ABC7 was on the scene with the father when he was reunited with the boy near 73rd Street and Vincennes Avenue Wednesday morning.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing boyChicagoEnglewood
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Vigil, rally planned as possible R Kelly victims urged to come forward
VIDEO: Man accused of pulling dog on leash with car on NW Side charged
Genealogy database, gum help convict DJ in '92 killing
Man accused of locking daughter in basement now fit for trial
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to divorce wife
Calif. woman, 86, sets record for world's oldest female trapeze artist
Kevin Hart: I'm not hosting the Oscars this year
2 more charged in attack at CTA Red Line station
Show More
Freeway sign falls on car in freak accident
Protests over death of man who went to police asking for help
Woman attacks parents for not taking her to Outback: Deputies
Arrest warrant issued for homeless man in GoFundMe scandal
More News