child rescued

Florida fire crews cut boy out of concrete sewer pipe after child gets stuck

By CNN
Boy rescued from concrete sewer pipe in Florida

LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- Authorities in Florida rescued a boy trapped in a concrete sewer pipe.

The South Trail Fire Department said it was called to a house Monday night. They said a boy was playing on a stack of sewer pipes when his lower leg got wedged inside one, CNN reported.

Firefighters tried to get him with water, lubricant and even shoe removal.

RELATED: Video shows moment after mom jumps into manhole to save 1-year-old boy at NJ playground

Nothing worked.

So they decided to start chiseling away at the concrete.

Firefighters put the boy in ear muffs and safety goggles as they worked to remove pieces.

He was safely extracted with only a scrape on his knee.
