CHICAGO -- The boy was shot in the back about 4:35 p.m. in the 100 block of West 111th Place, according to Chicago police. The circumstances of the shooting were still under investigation and details have not been released.
The boy was rushed to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.
This is a developing story, check back for updated details.
Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Boy, 12, seriously wounded in Roseland shooting
