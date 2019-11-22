Boy, 13, fatally struck by vehicle in South Chicago, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 13-year-old boy has died after being struck by a vehicle in South Chicago Thursday, police said.Chicago police said the teen was walking in a crosswalk when he was hit by a vehicle at around 6:20 p.m. in the 8300 block of S. Exchange Ave.The vehicle was traveling westbound on 83rd Street at the time, police said. The driver, 52, stayed on scene, according to CPD.The teen was transported to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Major Accidents Unit is investigating.No other details are known at this time, a police spokeswoman said.