Boy with autism, 6, missing after park trip with father in NC; FBI joins search

EMBED </>More Videos

The Gastonia Police Department are searching for a missing 6-year-old boy with special needs.

GASTONIA, N.C. --
The Gastonia Police Department along with two dozen other agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), are searching for a missing 6-year-old boy with special needs.

Authorities said Maddox Ritch, who has autism, vanished around 1:30 p.m. Saturday after going to Rankin Lake Park with his father and another adult.

The pair told authorities they got around the back of the lake when the boy started running.

When they started running after him, they lost sight of him.

Officials said Maddox is autistic and nonverbal; however, there is a special team with the FBI that is highly trained that is working to find him.

Search boats are checking the lake with divers and sonar devices.

Officials said family members have been interviewed and are cooperating.

"We're going to explore all possibilities, including abduction, but we're also going to make sure we search every inch of land around here to make sure that he's not simply lost," FBI Special Agent Jason Kaplan told WSOC.

Maddox was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt with "I'm the man" on the front.

He is 4' and weighs 45 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes.

Those with any information regarding Maddox's whereabouts should call (704) 869-1075.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing boymissing childrennorth carolina newsautismu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
Top Stories
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense begins presenting case
Woman found dead in garbage truck on South Side identified
Teen rescued after drifting 49 days at sea
'Amazing' treatment helps paralyzed woman walk again
Go-kart driver dies in Marengo Township crash, man charged with hit-and-run
4 charged in Oak Lawn kidnapping
Dallas officer who killed neighbor in his own apartment fired
Tamron Hall talk show to air on the ABC owned stations
Show More
Officials: Boy selling candy dies after falling between subway cars
18 exonerated after charges tied to corrupt Chicago police sergeant dismissed
Six Flags offers $300 prize for spending 30 hours in coffin
New sexual-misconduct accusation rocks Kavanaugh nomination
Photo of suspect vehicle released in deadly NW Side hit-and-run
More News