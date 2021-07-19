summer reading

Ready for a summer thriller? New York Times bestselling author Brad Thor takes us inside 'Black Ice'

EMBED <>More Videos

Ready for a summer thriller? Here's a sneak peek of 'Black Ice'

New York Times bestselling author Brad Thor is out with the 20th novel in his Scot Harvath espionage series, "Black Ice."

On the eve of the book's launch, Thor spoke with anchor Tom Abrahams about his new effort, the challenges of COVID, his connections with his readers and his writing process.

You can watch the entire interview with Abrahams and Thor in the video player above.



Bestselling author Brad Thor is back with his latest page-turning novel, "Black Ice." The book drops on Tuesday, July 20.



Because of the pandemic, Thor's book tour in 2020 went virtual. He is doing the same with his book tour this summer.

He'll appear at bookstores around the country via live chats to promote the book's launch. He expects in 2022 to meet with fans in person to share the next adventure.

Thor says longtime fans of the series will enjoy the surprises in this new book, "Black Ice," and new fans can start the series in any order.



For more great updates on what to add to your reading list, follow Tom Abrahams on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Tom is also an author, having written more than two dozen novels.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbooksreadingsummer reading
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUMMER READING
Literacy program gifts NJ students 240K free books
TOP STORIES
56 shot, 11 fatally, over weekend
Vigil held for 4 teens killed in Hickory Hills crash
IL reports 670 COVID cases, 4 deaths
Universal masking recommended for everyone in school older than 2
Viral video of tourist touching Hawaiian monk seal sparks outrage
Motorcyclist dies in Edens Expy. crash at Wilson; lanes reopen
Chicago artist creates masterpieces with used stamps
Show More
Capitol rioter who breached Senate sentenced to 8 months
Conserving Chicago's wetlands with Shedd Aquarium
Canada to let vaccinated U.S. citizens in starting Aug. 9
Woman, 63, killed in Lincolnwood hit-and-run
Lightfoot announces deal for civilian oversight of CPD, COPA
More TOP STORIES News