Woman dies after I-55 rollover leads to 2nd crash in Braidwood, officials say

Destiny Dixon has died after an I-55 crash led to a second collision in Braidwood, IL, officials said.

BRAIDWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Interstate 55 on Monday night.

The crash happened Braidwood in Grundy County around 7:30 p.m. Police said a car hit a semi and rolled over.

Some people were trying to help those who were in that car, and were hit by another vehicle, which took off. Several people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Destiny Dixon, 23, of Galesburg, died at a Joliet hospital.

Police are investigating the crash and did not immediately provide further information.