Family of woman killed in River North crash sues off-duty CPD officer charged, bar

56-year-old woman was in Chicago on business when SUV jumped curb, hit her in December

The family of Maria Schwab sued off-duty Chicago police Officer Tangie Brown and Tree House bar in a deadly River North crash.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of a woman hit and killed while in Chicago on a business trip is suing the off-duty Chicago police officer charged in the crash and the River North bar accused of overserving her.

Maria Schwab, 56, was walking outside the House of Blues back in December when a car jumped the curb and hit her.

Her family has filed a wrongful death suit against CPD Officer Tangie Brown, 40, accusing her of driving drunk.

The suit also lists Tree House Chicago, where Brown has admitted to drinking.

Brown has been indicted on aggravated DUI and reckless homicide charges.

Police said Brown was driving an SUV in the 300-block of North State Street at about 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 7 when she lost control of her vehicle and jumped the curb.

According to court documents, the off-duty officer lost control after dropping her cell phone while trying to use her GPS.

Schwab was pinned against a metal fence, and police said she was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she died.

Another woman suffered minor injuries in the crash, a news release from lawyers said.

Prosecutors said Brown's blood alcohol level was 0.093 when she was tested about two hours after the crash, the release said.

Police said Brown was relieved of her police powers on the day of the crash.

