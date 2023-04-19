Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson kicks off Springfield visit with private meetings

Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson wrapped up several hours of meetings with lawmakers as he prepares to address the general assembly Wednesday.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson wrapped up several hours of meetings with lawmakers from Chicago and across the state Tuesday night as he prepares to address the entire general assembly Wednesday.

"Look, that's why I'm down here is to make sure that you know between my inauguration and when there is a break in session, that, you know, we get the type of support that the city of Chicago wants," Johnson said, speaking exclusively with ABC7.

Johnson met privately with numerous legislative caucuses at the AFL-CIO headquarters, with many of those in attendance saying the meetings went very well.

"This is a great first start, I think he's going to have a very good working relationship with Springfield," said State Rep. Justin Slaughter (D-Illinois 27th).

"I think Brandon's warmth and his enthusiasm and hopefulness for the city comes across immediately when you meet him. And I think the room of legislators that was here tonight is very eager to see him succeed," said State Rep. Will Guzzardi (D-Illinois 29th).

Johnson told the group he has five asks for them, and help dealing with violence is expected to be a top priority.

"Obviously there's a lot of things happening, not just in the city of Chicago around the state of Illinois, specific to the issue of violence, finding ways to really invest in the vision that he has for the city of Chicago," said State Rep. Jehan Gordan Booth (D-Peoria).

Wednesday will be the big day for Johnson, when he will meet with the House speaker and Senate president, and then address a joint meeting of the General Assembly as he looks to build bridges and support for his legislative agenda for the next four years.