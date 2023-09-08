Brandon's Pancake House is a pancake house with a mission

WATCH LIVE

Aimee and Karl Famiano opened Brandon's Pancake House and Ice Cream Parlor as a place of inclusion for families with special needs.

WILDWOOD CREST, N.J. -- Aimee and Karl Famiano opened Brandon's Pancake House and Ice Cream Parlor in Wildwood Crest, N.J. as a place of inclusion for families with special needs.

Their vision was to create an environment of utmost inclusivity, where families with special needs could relax and enjoy themselves without a care in the world. To fulfill this mission, they have thoughtfully provided a range of amenities such as fidget toys and crayons, ensuring that those with special needs have a pleasant and enjoyable wait for their meals.

Brandon's Pancake House & Ice-Cream Parlor is open daily from 8am to 9pm.

