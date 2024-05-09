Chicago ranked 7th worst city to drive in, 5th longest commute average, Forbes Advisor report finds

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago ranked as the third worst overall driving experience in a new report by Forbes Advisor.

Forbes Advisor looked at the 47 most populated cities and looked at data for driving experience, safety, cost of car ownership and access to car maintenance.

Chicago scored an 84.92 out of 100.

Along with New York City, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C. and Boston, Chicago has the slowest average downtown speed of 11 mph.

Drivers in Chicago spend the highest amount of time in traffic in the country, according to the report. Drivers spend at a total of 155 hours per year in traffic.

When it comes to spending, Chicagoans spend the highest amount of money on gas due to traffic congestion at $2,618 annually.

The study also found that it takes Chicago drivers 17 minutes and 8 seconds to travel six miles. Which is the sixth longest time in the country.

The worst place to be behind the wheel according to the report is Oakland, California.

Overall, Chicago was ranked the 7th worst place to be on the road.

