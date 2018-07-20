U.S. & WORLD

Branson duck boat accident victims: What we know about them

EMBED </>More Videos

A Ride the Ducks boat capsized during stormy weather in Branson, Missouri, on July 19. (Trent Behr)

BRANSON, Mo. --
Nine of the 17 people who died when a duck tour boat capsized and sank during stormy weather were members of the same family, according to local officials.

Two people from the family survived, a spokeswoman for Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said. The family was from Indianapolis, Thomas Griffith, suffragan bishop of Zion Tabernacle Apostolic Faith Church in Indianapolis, told the Associated Press. Griffith declined to name any of the family members.

In total, 17 people were killed and seven more injured when the tour boat carrying 29 passengers and two crew members capsized Thursday evening. Those who died in the accident range in age from 1 to 70 years old, according to the Stone County Sheriff's Office.

At least two children and two adults were hospitalized, with one patient reported in serious condition as of Friday morning. Bob Williams, the boat's captain, survived, though the boat's driver died, authorities said.

Authorities have not yet released the names of any of the victims.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
ride the ducksboat accidentu.s. & worldsevere weatherMissouri
Related
What is a duck boat? How the popular tour boats came to be
A timeline of deadly duck boat-related accidents
U.S. & WORLD
361 golden retrievers assemble in Scottish Highlands
Mark Wahlberg buying auto dealership in Ohio
What is a duck boat? How the popular tour boats came to be
Arkansas man sentenced for selling guns in Chicago area
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Duck boat sinks in Branson on Table Rock Lake, killing 17
Woman, 22, from Woodstock struck by lightning at Country Thunder
Red liquid pours out of funeral home van at car wash
Roseanne defends Valerie Jarrett tweet on YouTube
Residents return to Prospect Heights condos destroyed by fire
Pregnant woman, husband carjacked at gunpoint in Bucktown
Gunman in parking space shooting not charged because of 'Stand Your Ground' law
Mark Wahlberg buying auto dealership in Ohio
Show More
Race to Mackinac boaters not deterred by Branson accident
Cubs announce Grateful Dead night at Wrigley Field
Home Run Inn Pizza CEO Joe Perrino dies
Little boy performs spectacular belly flop
Arkansas man sentenced for selling guns in Chicago area
More News