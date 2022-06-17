'I see liberation in this space': Black, Brown trans-led Brave Space Alliance expands to South Shore

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Brave Space Alliance CEO and founder LaSaia Wade can't wait to renovate this 7,000 square foot space in South Shore, a neighborhood with a vibrant Black LGBTQ+ community."You don't ask people to come to you when they don't have the resources to come to you. And I think it is important that BSA stays to its mission and its statement around we are going to reach you even in the deepest parts of Chicago," she said.The Black and Brown trans-led organization is moving its programming and food pantry from Hyde Park to 71st and Jeffrey."I see liberation in this space," Wade said.The Hyde Park location will remain open."We are still going to be there. There's going to be programs. Hyde Park is turning into an admin office," Wade said.BSA is also opening a second location in South Shore, a shelter for up to 26 trans women and femmes. It will be located here near 79th and Saginaw."People are saying create spaces or have spaces for Black and Brown people, but no one is creating those spaces," Wade said.So she has been taking the lead helping the trans community."We was able to pass different laws throughout the state of Illinois," Wade said.BSA is planning to open both South Shore facilities by the end of the year.