What Brian Laundrie was doing after he returned to Florida without Gabby Petito

Reality TV-star Duane Chapman, better known as "Dog the Bounty Hunter" has now joined the search for Laundrie.
He says he got a tip that Laundrie and his parents camped at Fort de Soto Park in Florida twice in early September, just days after Laundrie returned home without Petito.
"They were registered and they went through the gate on camera. Allegedly what we're hearing is two people left on [Aug. 8]. Three people came on [Aug. 6] and two people left on the 8th. I think he's been here for sure," he said.
One family spoke out to an ABC station about their experience camping next to the Laundrie family.
ABC7's @MeganMyersNews talked to the Newsom family tonight. The family's from Fort Myers. They camped next to the Laundries & confirmed the family was there.
"They kept to themselves," said Marcy Newsom. "They were there & then they weren't."
Laundrie's attorney confirms the family did stay at the park, 75 miles from their home and he says they "all left the park" although he did not say if they all went home together.
The 22-year-old Petito was found dead in Wyoming on Sept. 19, and her parents spoke out to the media Tuesday about their heartbreak and the latest on the investigation.
They unveiled matching tattoos designed and inspired by Gabby reading, "Let it be" and they vowed to help families of other missing people through a foundation in her name.
"I wanted to have her with me all the time."
Members of Gabby Petito's family show tattoos they got in her memory.
"We need positive stuff to come from the tragedy that happened," said Joe Petito, Gabby's father.
Their lawyer is urging Laundrie to surrender.
"We're asking you to turn yourself into the FBI or nearest law enforcement agency," he said.
The FBI is now leading the search for Laundrie.
His parents' attorney released a statement saying they don't know where Brian is, and that speculation they helped him hide "...is just wrong."
