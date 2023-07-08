A missing dog ran away from the Brighton Park Animal Hospital, the pet's family said.

Dog missing after running away from Brighton Park Animal Hospital, Chicago family says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago family is heartbroken after they said one of their dogs ran away from a local animal hospital while they were on vacation earlier this week.

The Chavez family said they boarded their two dogs last week at Brighton Park Animal Hospital before a road trip to Florida.

They said they received a call on Wednesday from the facility's staff, telling them that one of the dogs, Henry, ran off.

The Chavez family said they cut their vacation short to come back and look for Henry.

ABC7 reached out to the animal hospital for comment, but has not yet heard back.