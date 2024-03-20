Bring Chicago Home appears headed for defeat as election results pending on vote-by-mail ballots

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Bring Chicago Home referendum, meant to restructure real estate transfer taxes to benefit Chicago's unhoused population, appeared to be headed for defeat Wednesday morning.

The small progressive army of union workers, public school teachers and advocates for Chicago's unhoused populations fanned out across the city in force on Election Day, trying to drive up votes for the ballot referendum.

Despite the millions of dollars invested into the campaign, voters mostly rejected the referendum.

The measure was fiercely contested in court by a coalition of real estate and development groups.

Supporters said they will wait for every mail in ballot to be counted and they plan to keep fighting, while opponents maintain that "Bring Chicago Home" would raise rents.

Bring Chicago Home proposed creating three tax brackets for property sales, applied to sales below $1 million, between $1 million and $1.5 million, and over $1.5 million.

Property sales under $1 million would see a slight cut to their transfer tax, while properties over $1 million and $1.5 million would be taxed at an increased rate on revenue over the respective benchmark.

It was a grassroots progressive effort built from scratch to create a reliable source of revenue for social services and affordable housing.

While the race has not yet been called, the president of the Neighborhood Building Owners Alliance, which opposed the referendum, released a statement saying, "While the results for this race may not be final, the passion of both sides is clear: we all want to make Chicago a better place to live."

"As neighborhood housing providers, we are responsible for 70% of the city's affordable housing, and we want to work with the City to find real solutions that benefit neighborhood housing and grow Chicago's supply of naturally occurring affordable housing."

Corey Oliver with the Neighborhood Building Owners Alliance said his biggest concern about Bring Chicago Home was that it might destabilize rent for tenants in affordable housing like the kind he provides, driving rent up to cover the increased tax.

Progressive Democrats say the increase tax revenue will generate a multimillion dollar fund for programs and affordable housing for people experiencing homelessness in Chicago.

"I shouldn't have 30,000 Chicago Public Schools students that are homeless, and we also have other residents that are unhoused and so we need the resources to be able to make sure that we respectfully house people," said 4th Ward Ald. Lamont Robinson.

But real estate developers, landlords and business groups opposed the referendum.

"The long-standing impact isn't just about affordable housing, it's about building communities and we're not going to be able to do that with taxes like this," said Rhi Prasad, president of commercial sales for Option Realty Group.

Multi-million dollar commercial real estate is plodding through a pandemic-induced slog, developers said.

The nonpartisan Civic Federation reviewed the proposed transfer tax increase.

"The downtown loop commercial real estate market will bear double the burden of what it previously or currently is bearing in relation to all real estate transfer taxes," federation president Joe Ferguson said their review found.

After an unsuccessful court battle to keep the transfer tax increase off the ballot, its fate could hinge on the small percentage of primary voters who weigh in.