O'Neill Burke widens lead over Harris in Dem. Cook County state's attorney election

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's now a slightly wider gap between the Democratic candidates in the Cook County state's attorney race.

The latest count has Eileen O'Neill Burke with more than a 1,600 vote lead over Clayton Harris III. Burke has 263,527 votes to Harris' 261,890.

The race is still too close to call. The winner of the primary in the Democratic stronghold is expected to win outright in November.

ABC7 Political Analyst Laura Washington said the winner could be known by early next week.