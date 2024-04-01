Eileen O'Neill Burke holding victor event after Democrat primary win for Cook Co. state's attorney

WATCH LIVE

Monday, April 1, 2024 12:30PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Democratic nominee for Cook County state's attorney plans a victory event in the West Loop Monday morning.

Eileen O'Neill Burke was declared the winner Friday, ten days after the Democratic primary election. It took that long for all the mail-in ballots to be counted.

O'Neill Burke beat her opponent Clayton Harris the third... by a margin of fewer than 1,600 votes.

O'Neill Burke will face the Republican nominee, Bob Fioretti, in the November election.

