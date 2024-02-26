City files motion to stay judge's order on Chicago real estate transfer tax referendum

As early voting continues, the city filed a motion to stay a judge's order on the Bring Chicago Home referendum, on the real estate transfer tax.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city of Chicago has filed a motion to stay a Cook County judge's order, which deemed the "Bring Chicago Home" referendum illegal last week.

The motion, filed Friday, asks the court to put the decision on hold, court records show.

Cook County's chief judge on Monday released a written order on the controversial referendum Monday.

"Bring Chicago Home" is asking voters to approve a higher real estate transfer tax on home sales over $1 million in Chicago.

That money would then be used to help house the homeless.

On Friday, the judge ruled that the measure was vague and unconstitutional.

One legal expert said this was a shaky referendum from the start.

"There's not much meat to the ruling, but the ruling is correct, that the referendum question should be off the ballot. The reasoning, which I don't find in the order, but the reasoning is that you cannot put more than one question within one question," election attorney Burt Odelson said.

The Board of Elections is meeting Tuesday, and is expected to decide then if they will appeal the ruling.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson previously vowed to "explore every legal option available" to give the Chicago City Council the power to spike taxes on city homes and commercial buildings valued at more than $1 million.

Friday's ruling was a significant political blow for the mayor, who has wholeheartedly supported the "Bring Chicago Home" measure. But even as the city continues to explore its legal options, some say it may be best to go back to the drawing board and try again next time.

Early voters heading to the polls at the Loop Super Site might be experiencing some confusion, with the key referendum question still on the March 19 ballot even after a Cook County judge declared it illegal.

"Unless there is a successful appeal of this decision, if you vote for this referendum, it is not going to be valid," ABC7 political analyst Laura Washington said.

The judge agreed with a coalition of real estate and development groups that sued, ruling that the Bring Chicago Home measure was invalid because of how the referendum question was drafted: posing three separate questions, rather than one, and using a practice called log rolling, where voters are offered one thing in exchange for another.

In this case, if approved, the measure, aimed at raising money for the city's unhoused population, would have raised the transfer tax from its current flat rate of 0.75% to 2% for properties valued at more than $1 million and 3% for properties valued at more than $1.5 million. It also would have lowered rates for the sale of lower-valued properties.

"Yes, they can appeal, but they can also go back to the drawing board and restructure the referendum and bring it back to the voters in November," Washington said.

But with more than 1,000 votes already cast, and the question still appearing on the ballots now, what are voters to think or do?

A spokesperson for the Chicago Board of Elections issued a statement on Saturday, saying, "Any previous votes for the referendum are sequestered and will not be counted at this time. This is subject to change by future court order. "

Meanwhile, supporters of the referendum are not giving up.

"The referendum is still on the ballot; no one should stop voting in favor of the referendum," attorney Ed Mullen said.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.