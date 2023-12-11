Surveillance camera captures last known video of missing Carpentersville teen Brissa Romero

New surveillance video shared by the family of Brissa Romero, missing Carpentersville girl, shows the last known footage of her in Schaumburg, IL.

CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- The search continued on Sunday for a missing Carpentersville teenager whose disappearance has left her family both heart broken and desperate for any clues.

The family of Brissa Romero said they will not sleep until she is back safely at home.

Brissa's mother, Blanca Aguilera, clutched tightly to a crucifix on Sunday night while grasping for hope as dozens of family and friends surrounding her prayed near the intersection where investigators last spotted the 17-year-old's vehicle.

"I want my daughter back to come back as soon as possible. My heart is broken. I just want my daughter back," Blanca said.

It has been nearly a week since anyone has heard from or seen Brissa.

"We know in our hearts she's alive. We know it. We can feel it," said Silvia Aguilera, Brissa's aunt.

Brissa's family said she was on her way to holiday party at a bowling alley in Vernon Hills last Monday, but never made it.

New surveillance video shared by Brissa's family shows her returning to her job in Schaumburg to pick up her iPad. The footage was captured just before 7 p.m. Monday.

Brissa's family said it is the last known documented video of her before she left for the party at Bowlero.

"How can that be? There's so many lights. There's so many cameras. How can they not find her? How can they not see the car? How can they not bring her back to us?" Silvia said.

This weekend, police shared a photo of Brissa's vehicle with a bumper sticker of a black coyote. Police said a license plate reader placed her vehicle near the bowling alley location on Monday night.

"She was in the area, but never was able to get into the party, nor to this parking lot. But, she was in the area, and we're trying to figure out, how do we lose a car just out of nowhere?" said Dulce Romero, Brissa's sister.

Brissa's family is now desperately pleading with anyone with surveillance cameras to help them find more clues about her disappearance.

"Just, please check your cameras, any cameras, because, right now, that's what's going to help us," said Rubi Romero, Brissa's sister.

Determined to bring Brissa back home, a community of supporters and her family are vowing they will do whatever it takes to make that happen.

"We're not stopping. We're not going to bed until we find her. We're not sleeping until we find her, because we need her back, and we're going to bring her back," Silvia said.

The family is now offering a $14,000 reward for any information that could help them find the 17-year-old.

Brissa's sisters said they will continue their search efforts on Monday.

Brissa is 5 feet tall and weighs 115 pounds. She was driving a gray 2008 Nissan Rogue with Illinois plate CZ 64618.

Authorities asked anyone with information to contact Sgt. Webb with the Carpentersville Police Department at 847-551-3481 or QuadCom Dispatch at 847-428-8784.